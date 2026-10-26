Social Security retirees who usually get paid on the second Wednesday of each month will have a change to the schedule in November: This month they will not be paid that day.

The reason is a federal holiday that falls right on the usual payment date and requires it to be moved up.

What day do those born between the 1st and the 10th get paid?

Normally, beneficiaries whose birthday falls between the 1st and the 10th of the month receive their payment on the second Wednesday. In November 2026, that second Wednesday is the 11th, which coincides with Veterans Day, a federal holiday.

For that reason, the payment will not be made that Wednesday, but instead it will be moved up to Tuesday, November 10.

November’s payment will not be on the usual day

The reason is a fixed rule of the Social Security Administration (SSA): when the payment date falls on a weekend or a federal holiday, the deposit is made on the previous business day. Since Wednesday the 11th is a holiday, the payment moves to Tuesday the 10th, the previous business day. This is not a delay or a cut: it is the same payment, simply one day earlier.

How the November payment schedule looks

For the rest of the beneficiaries, the November dates follow the usual pattern, according to date of birth: