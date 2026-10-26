Pouring white vinegar and baking soda into the inside of the toilet is a household alternative to make cleaning easier and help loosen certain residues from the bowl. When they come into contact, both ingredients produce effervescence that can help loosen dirt, although it does not replace disinfection when it is necessary to eliminate microorganisms.

In the United States, the Departments of Transportation and Environmental Management of the State of Rhode Island recommend this alternative in order to reduce the use of harsh chemical cleaners.

What pouring vinegar and baking soda into the toilet is for

Vinegar contains acetic acid, while baking soda is an alkaline substance. When combined, they generate carbon dioxide bubbles that can help loosen residue stuck to toilet surfaces.

The mixture can be used to:

Loosen surface dirt : it helps detach some residue accumulated in the bowl.

Make cleaning easier : the effervescence can help loosen debris before scrubbing.

Reduce mild odors: cleaning the bowl and removing residue can help control bad odors.

How to apply it correctly

Add baking soda: spread approximately 1/4 cup inside the toilet bowl. Add white vinegar: slowly pour 1 cup over the baking soda. Let it work: wait between 15 and 30 minutes for the reaction to help loosen the residue. Scrub with the brush: clean the inner walls and the areas where dirt builds up. Flush the toilet: flush to remove the residue and check the result.

Why it is important

Cleaning with vinegar and baking soda helps prevent residue, stains, and bad odors from building up. It also makes it possible to identify in time mineral deposits or dirt that require specific treatment; and it helps reduce the use of harsh chemical cleaners.

What products should not be mixed with vinegar or baking soda

The main precaution is to not combine this preparation with commercial products that have already been applied to the toilet, such as: