The Social Security Administration (SSA) provides for certain situations in which a person may meet the requirements to request a new Social Security Number (SSN).

This process has both advantages and disadvantages, since the SSN is highly important personal data used to carry out numerous administrative and financial procedures.

The cases in which SSA considers assigning a new number

The SSA states that people who have a Social Security number may request a new one in certain circumstances, as long as they meet the specific requirements for this procedure.

On its official website, the agency details the cases in which this possibility is considered:

Identity theft: when the victim tried to resolve the problems caused by the misuse of the number, but continues to suffer consequences.

Similar numbers among relatives: when this situation causes inconvenience.

Shared use of the number: when more than one person is assigned or uses the same SSN.

Harassment, abuse, or domestic violence: when a person faces these situations or their life is in danger.

Religious or cultural reasons: when there are objections to certain SSN numbers or digits, supported by written documentation from a religious group.

What are the implications of changing your Social Security number?

Obtaining a new Social Security number can help solve the problems presented to the agency, but it can also create administrative and financial difficulties:

Credit history: if previous financial information is not linked to the new number, the lack of credit history may make it difficult to access loans, credit cards, or mortgages.

Prior records: government agencies, banks, and companies may keep information associated with the original SSN.

Administrative procedures: the change may require updating information with employers, financial institutions, and other agencies.

Persistence of data: obtaining a new number does not mean starting from scratch, since previous records may remain linked to the person’s identity.

Use of the previous number: once the new SSN is assigned, the person must stop using the old one.

Likewise, SSA keeps both numbers linked in its records to ensure that work earnings are counted correctly.

Step by step: how do you request a new Social Security number?

The SSA establishes an evaluation process for those who need to obtain a different number:

Schedule an appointment: contact SSA at 1-800-772-1213 and state that you want to evaluate the possibility of obtaining a new number. Gather documentation: provide proof of identity, age, U.S. citizenship, or immigration status. Justify the request: provide documentation showing the problems that the current number continues to cause or the circumstances that justify the change. Attend the interview: meet with an SSA representative, who will ask questions to determine whether the situation meets the requirements. Receive the evaluation: if the conditions are met, a representative will explain the advantages and disadvantages of obtaining a new SSN.

Phone service is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., in most U.S. time zones. The number TTY 1-800-325-0778 is also available for deaf or hard-of-hearing people.