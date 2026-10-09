Every year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) shares the annual adjustment that will increase retirement payments and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks for those who are eligible.

The announcement will follow the release of the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ September Consumer Price Index report, which will provide the last data point needed to determine the annual adjustment.

When will Social Security announce the 2027 COLA?

The SSA is expected to announce the 2027 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) in October. According to the BLS release calendar, the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is scheduled for Wednesday, October 14.

This makes October 14 the expected announcement date, although the SSA’s official COLA page only confirms that the announcement will take place in October.

The COLA is designed to help Social Security benefits keep pace with inflation. The SSA calculates the adjustment using changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), comparing the average for the third quarter of the current year with the average for the same period in the previous year.

Which benefits will increase with the 2027 COLA?

The annual adjustment applies to Social Security retirement, disability, and survivor benefits, as well as SSI. The final percentage will depend on the inflation data used in the calculation, so the official increase will not be known until the SSA announces it.

For reference, the SSA announced a 2.8% COLA for 2026. That adjustment increased monthly payments for eligible Social Security beneficiaries and SSI recipients. The 2027 percentage has not yet been officially confirmed.

The announcement will follow the release of the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ September Consumer Price Index report. Visuals6x

When will beneficiaries receive the increased payments?

Although the COLA is announced in October, the new benefit amounts generally take effect in January of the following year for Social Security recipients. Therefore, beneficiaries can expect the 2027 adjustment to appear in their January 2027 payments.

SSI follows a different payment schedule when a payment date falls on a federal holiday or weekend. For the 2026 COLA, for example, the increased SSI payment was issued on December 31, 2025, because January 1 is a federal holiday.