A five-year identity theft and financial fraud scheme led to federal charges against two men accused of building a network of fake businesses to move money without the account holders’ authorization.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Paris Baker, 38, of Chicago, and Michael Sullivan, 50, of Calumet City, allegedly incorporated companies using the identities of people whose personal information had been stolen. The businesses were then used to initiate unauthorized bank transactions through payment processing services.

How the alleged $3.7 million fraud scheme worked

The investigation describes a scheme that operated between approximately 2019 and 2024. Baker, Sullivan and other alleged participants established shell companies under the names of identity theft victims and opened accounts with at least three payment processors.

They used those accounts to initiate withdrawals from third-party bank accounts, presenting the transactions as payments for services supposedly provided by the companies.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in unauthorized transactions were processed successfully. The payment companies then transferred the money into bank accounts controlled by the fictitious businesses.

According to federal prosecutors, the participants subsequently spent the funds or moved them into other accounts under their control.

The alleged operation involved at least six companies: Sebi Property Management, Sada Property Group, Vollen Medical Center, Acclimate Property Management, Majani Wellness Center and Fruitive Medical & Rehab Center.

Despite their different names and business activities, none of these companies conducted legitimate operations or had genuine customers, according to the DOJ.

Two arrests and multiple federal charges

Authorities arrested Baker in Thousand Oaks, California, while Sullivan was taken into custody in Calumet City, Illinois. Both appeared in federal court following their arrests.

The two men face charges including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, access device fraud, conspiracy to commit access device fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

Some of the charges carry maximum prison sentences of up to 20 years. The aggravated identity theft charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years.

The investigation involved the FBI, along with several federal and local law enforcement agencies in Illinois and California.