The new trend coming from China proposes doing away with alarms and security cameras through a solution that is both minimal and digital: an app that asks the user to periodically confirm their well-being .

Geared toward individuals who live alone, the proposal has already begun to replace traditional systems of security in metropolises, thanks to its low cost and ease of use.

This phenomenon has intensified in line with a social shift: it is estimated that China could have up to 200 million single-person households by 2030, according to figures released by Global Times.

In this context, an app that notifies an emergency contact when the user fails to respond has become an essential service tool for those who fear becoming invisible in emergency situations.

Why does this recent trend in China dispense with alarms and surveillance systems?

The app known as “Are You Dead?” operates on a basic logic: the user must “check in” every one or two days by pressing a button. If this action is skipped, the system will contact the person assigned as emergency contact to indicate that there may be a problem.

In this way, it replaces alarms and cameras through direct human verification, without the need for installation or continuous supervision.

The design is aimed especially at young professionals, students, and workers who live alone as well as individuals in vulnerable situations. For many, the importance lies in basic prevention: it does not monitor spaces, it monitors states.

How it works in practice

Periodic check-in with a single tap.

Automatic alert to the emergency contact.

No sensors, no recordings, and no costly subscriptions.

How does it work and why is it already replacing them?

The app has changed its name: it now appears internationally under the name Demumu and is developed by Moonscape Technologies.

After being launched for free, a relatively affordable one-time fee was set (approximately 8 yuan), which led to rapid adoption, placing it among the most downloaded paid apps in multiple countries, with notable momentum from Chinese users abroad.

Although its original name has sparked controversy, the company is considering changes and the development of new products, including one aimed at older adults, in a country where more than 20% of the population is over 60.

The appeal, from a service perspective, is obvious: a simple, accessible, and non-invasive option that, for many users, already fulfills the function that alarms and security cameras once served.