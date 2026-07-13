The U.S. visa and passport are essential documents for traveling to the United States as a tourist, being part of the list of mandatory requirements that the authorities will generally request in order to authorize the trip.

However, Mexicans who can obtain Form DSP-150 will be able to process an alternative document to enter certain areas of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California without presenting either a traditional visa or a passport.

Form DSP-150: how it is used to enter without a visa or passport and when international identification is needed

The Border Crossing Card (BCC) can be used to visit the country by sea or land for 30 days without a passport or visa.

The geographic limit it covers is known as the “border zone” and when it is used as an independent document it only allows short visits; for longer stays it must be presented with a passport. In this last case it can be used to enter by any means.

“ It is issued as a laminated card, with improved graphics and technology, similar in size to a credit card ”, the State Department says.

Requirements to be able to complete Form DSP-150

To obtain this document, it is essential that the following three requirements are met

Be Mexican and reside in Mexico.

Meet the eligibility standards for the B1 or B2 visa .

Demonstrate strong ties to Mexico that are considered sufficient reason to return.

The process is carried out at the United States Embassy in Mexico or at the nearest consulate.

Border zone: how it is defined for those who present the BCC independently

Independently and only for tourism, business -unpaid- or family visits, it is allowed to visit

California : less than 40 km from the border

Arizona : less than 120 km from the border

New Mexico : within 88 km of the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is farther north

Texas : less than 40 km from the border

The BCC is valid for 10 years after its issue date.