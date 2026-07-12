An investigation into anomalies in the written tests to obtain a driver’s license has set off alarm bells among thousands of motorists.

The case involves an office of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and raised doubts about the validity of permits issued over the past few months.

The news sparked concern among those who took the test at the office under investigation and fear that their license could be reviewed or even revoked.

What happened with the tests to obtain a driver’s license?

The case came to light after the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) detected irregularities in the administration of the theory tests carried out at one of its offices.

According to the authorities, the investigation focuses on determining whether some applicants obtained their license without properly meeting the evaluation process required by law .

As a preventive measure, the DMV launched an internal review to establish the scope of the anomalies and analyze whether there were administrative failures or irregular conduct.

Can an already issued driver’s license be revoked?

For the moment, the DMV did not announce a mass revocation of driver’s licenses.

However, the authorities explained that the permits issued in cases where irregularities are proven could be reviewed individually.

This means that each situation will be analyzed separately and that any decision will depend on the results of the investigation.

Who could be affected?

According to the information released by the DMV, the anomalies were identified at the office located in El Cajon , in the county of San Diego , California.

The investigation began after possible inconsistencies in the administration of the written tests were detected, so the agency launched an audit to determine how many cases may have been affected.

So far, the agency has not indicated that those who obtained their license at other offices must carry out any procedure.

What does the DMV recommend to drivers?

While the investigation continues, the DMV advises:

Keep contact information up to date.

Review any official communication sent by the agency.

Do not respond to messages or calls from unknown sources that use the investigation to commit fraud.

Consult only the DMV’s official channels to learn about updates on the case.

The authorities insisted that any communication related to a possible review will be carried out officially.

Meanwhile, people who obtained their license in California can follow the agency’s updates to learn any news related to the investigation.