Starting on September 1, 2025, a financial support program will begin in California to transform the situation of numerous artists in Sacramento County.

This initiative will provide a monthly check of $850 for a period of 12 months, which represents a total benefit of $10,200 per individual.

The United States has revealed a recent economic stimulus package.

The support aims to provide stability to professionals dedicated to music, dance, film, theater, literature, design, visual arts, crafts, and other cultural expressions within the 13 recognized disciplines.

The plan, named the Creative Growth Fellowship Program, was designed by the Office of Arts and Culture (OAC) in order to promote the work of creators in different disciplines. With a budget of $2.04 million, it has been determined that 200 beneficiaries will receive the payments through August 2026.

Application period

The OAC recommended that applicants periodically check their inbox as well as the spam folder, since confirmation of the benefit may be received through those channels.

Currently, selected applicants will receive a notification via email or text message.

Requirements needed to obtain financial support in Sacramento

Applicants had to meet the conditions outlined in the following list:

Reside in Sacramento County and provide proof of address no older than 60 days.

Be 18 years of age or older at the time of registration.

Carry out their artistic work within the 13 authorized disciplines, which include dance, music, theater, film, literature, design, visual arts, crafts, and interdisciplinary expressions.

An additional financial contribution over the course of a year.

This program, which will run through August 2026, stands as one of the most significant support initiatives for culture in the United States during the 2025-2026 period.

The $850 check in California is not tied to any specific use. According to the OAC, each artist is free to use it for personal expenses, purchasing materials, or investing in projects that strengthen their creative career.