The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced that stricter road checks will be carried out and authorities will inspect each vehicle to ensure that all cars have an essential mandatory procedure up to date.

Those who have delayed this process could face immediate fines as well as other penalties if they are stopped during the checkpoints.

All drivers are required to comply with this essential DMV requirement

In New York City, all vehicles are required to undergo an annual safety inspection. This evaluation thoroughly checks the brakes, lights, tires, seat belts, as well as other vital systems.

Once the vehicle has been approved, the driver receives a sticker that must be affixed to the car’s windshield. Driving with an expired inspection or without the visible proof constitutes an infraction.

Instant fines and penalties for those who have delayed this procedure

Delaying the inspection can result in:

Financial fines

Requirement to bring the procedure up to date

Possible restrictions on renewing the vehicle registration

Additional penalties in case of repeat offenses