security in purchases and digital downloads took a new step in the United States. Texas began enforcing a law that requires the main app stores to incorporate an age verification system for all users.

The measure, signed by Governor Greg Abbott and backed by the U.S. Supreme Court seeks to strengthen the protection of children and adolescents in the digital environment, requesting parental authorization from those who want to carry out this action while underage.

The United States adds an extra layer of security for online purchases: What does the new measure signed by Abbott establish?

Texas began enforcing one of the strictest rules in the United States for mobile app stores. The measure, driven by Abbott through SB 2420, requires platforms such as Apple Store or Google Play to verify users’ ages.

When it comes to minors under 18, parental or guardian consent will have to be obtained before allowing downloads or in-app purchases.

What are the background factors that led to this decision?

The law was approved by the Texas Legislature in 2025 with the argument of strengthening the protection of children and adolescents against inappropriate content, privacy risks, and unsupervised digital purchases.

The initiative was promoted in a context of growing pressure for large technology companies to take a more active role regarding the protection of minors.

However, shortly before it was due to take effect, a federal judge temporarily blocked the rule, considering that it violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by imposing general restrictions on access to applications and content protected by freedom of speech.

Later, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted this suspension and allowed the law to begin being enforced.

When did it come into force?

SB 2420 officially came into force on January 1, 2026, although its implementation had remained suspended for several months by order of a federal judge.

After the Fifth Circuit’s decision and the Supreme Court’s subsequent support, Texas was authorized to immediately require compliance with the rule while the case continues through the federal courts