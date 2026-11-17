China’s nuclear arsenal could top 1,000 warheads by 2030, the Pentagon projects. Independent researchers estimate it held about 620 at the start of 2026, far fewer than the roughly 3,700 in the U.S. military stockpile and 4,400 in Russia’s.

The comparison takes center stage Thursday, when President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Shenzhen, China, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. It will be the first three-way sit-down among the leaders of the world’s largest nuclear powers.

Trump plans to push for nuclear arms reductions, the White House said, though a senior administration official said no deal is expected. Beijing has shown little appetite for a nuclear pact, and Moscow has argued that any new agreement should also cover France and the United Kingdom.

None of the three arsenals is capped right now. New START, the treaty that held the U.S. and Russia to 1,550 deployed strategic warheads each, expired Feb. 5. China has never accepted limits on the size of its arsenal.

How does China’s nuclear arsenal stack up against the US and Russia?

Russia and the U.S. remain in a league of their own. The Federation of American Scientists (FAS), a nonprofit that tracks nuclear forces, estimates Russia’s military stockpile at about 4,400 warheads and the U.S. stockpile at about 3,700.

The most recent official U.S. count, declassified in 2024, was 3,748 warheads as of September 2023. Adding retired warheads still waiting to be dismantled, the U.S. total rises to about 5,000 and Russia’s to about 5,400.

The gap is even wider among deployed warheads, meaning those loaded on missiles or kept at bomber bases ready for use. FAS puts the U.S. and Russia at roughly 1,800 each. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimates China has about 34, with the rest in storage.

Even at 1,000 warheads, China would hold less than a quarter of Russia’s stockpile. SIPRI estimates the U.S. and Russia together account for about 83% of the world’s stockpiled warheads.

China’s nuclear arsenal could top 1,000 warheads by 2030, the Pentagon projects. Fuente: XinHua Xie Huanchi

Will China actually reach 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030?

The 1,000-warhead projection comes from the Pentagon’s annual report to Congress on China’s military . The latest edition, released in December 2025, said China’s stockpile grew from the low 200s in 2020 to the low 600s through 2024.

The same report said production slowed in 2024 compared with earlier years, without explaining why. Still, it concluded that China remains on track to exceed 1,000 warheads by 2030.

SIPRI’s figures also show a slower pace: it estimates China added about 20 warheads in 2025. Reaching 1,000 by 2030 would require building warheads several times faster than that.

FAS notes that the projections depend on how quickly China fills its new missile silo fields and produces fissile material, the plutonium or highly enriched uranium at the core of a warhead. SIPRI still ranks China’s arsenal as the fastest-growing in the world.