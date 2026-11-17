What began with two small rubber bands ended up as a 11,582.63-pound ball. Claude P. Moore, a Detroit resident, spent 11 years on the project and earned a Guinness World Record.

The record was verified in August 2026 at Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan. The organization published the builder’s story and his giant ball on Nov. 3.

A Hobby That Started in Waiting Rooms

As a child, Moore spent time in hospitals and doctors’ offices because the hemophilia he lives with required frequent checkups. There, he amused himself by handling rubber bands and turning them into balls.

The hobby continued as he grew up. During his school years, he even built one about the size of a chair, though he told Guinness a classmate stole it.

How the 11-Year Project Began

In 2015, some co-workers encouraged him to make a giant version. Moore decided to try to build the largest one in the world.

Along the way, he got help from family and friends. The ball grew so large that he had to move it from his garage to a storage container, whose walls were nearly touching it by the end.

Why a Crane Was Needed to Weigh It

Dozens of people helped roll it out of the container and prepare it for transport to Belle Isle.

At the ceremony, a crane lifted it and Guinness judge Chloe McCarthy confirmed a weight of 11,582.63 pounds. That topped the previous record of 9,037 pounds, set by Joel Waul in Florida in 2008.

Moore received the certificate in front of his loved ones after more than a decade devoted to the idea that started with two rubber bands.