In 1985, Yin Yuzhen began planting trees in the Mu Us Desert in Inner Mongolia, China, after moving to an area where dunes were encroaching on homes. Since then, she has worked with her husband, Bai Wanxiang, on a decades-long effort to curb desertification and restore vegetation.

Over the years, the family initiative became one of the region’s best-known examples of the fight against desertification. According to data released in 2026 by Chinese media, Yin and Bai transformed more than 70,000 mu of sandy land, equivalent to about 4,667 hectares, into an area with vegetation and productive activity.

Yin Yuzhen began planting trees in 1985

Yin moved to the locality of Salawusu, in Uxin Banner, Ordos, after marrying in 1985. At the time, advancing sand made daily life difficult, and dunes could bury homes.

Faced with that situation, she decided to start planting trees. In the early years, conditions were especially harsh, and many of the trees did not survive storms, drought, and the constant shifting sand.

Over time, Yin and her husband developed different techniques to protect the trees and improve their chances of survival. The work continued for more than four decades, with successive tree-planting and land-restoration campaigns.

From dunes to an oasis with agricultural production

The project did not stop at planting trees. In 2005, Yin created a 500-mu ecological park, where she began growing crops such as corn, watermelons, and cherries. Later, she also planted desert roses and developed products made from them.

The transformation made it possible to add new economic activities, including farming, tourism, and educational visits. In this way, restoring the land was also tied to generating income for families who work in the area.

Yin and Bai’s story also unfolded within a much broader environmental recovery effort in Uxin. According to data published in 2026, 8.39 million mu, or about 559,593 hectares, had undergone desertification-control work in the banner, with a treatment rate of 85%. Forest coverage had reached 32.92%.

How the landscape of the Mu Us Desert changed

The work of Yin Yuzhen and Bai Wanxiang is part of a transformation that also involved other residents, volunteers, and specialists in the region. Among the main changes are: