The U.S. Transportation Department announced the debut of two Airo trainsets on Amtrak Cascades, the corridor that links Vancouver in Canada with Seattle, Portland and Eugene. Built by Siemens Mobility in the United States, they include components from nearly 100 suppliers in 31 states.

The official Sept. 30, 2026, release describes the addition as the first Airo entry into passenger service in the country. The two trainsets are scheduled to run four trips a day.

What the trains are like and what they offer passengers

Each trainset has more than 300 seats and a design inspired by the Cascade Range. The interior includes ergonomic seats with adjustable headrests, panoramic windows and updated lighting.

Passengers get free Wi-Fi, individual outlets, USB ports and digital information screens. The cafe offers food and drinks inspired by the Pacific Northwest.

What accessibility upgrades they include

The equipment includes accessible seating, automatic steps and improved signage to help riders find their way around the train.

It also includes six spacious bathrooms with touch-free controls, according to the transportation authority.

How the fleet renewal will continue

Amtrak ordered eight Airo trainsets for Cascades, along with two new locomotives and a spare cab car.

The announcement says the remaining units are expected to enter service by early 2027, gradually replacing the corridor’s existing fleet.