Traffic signs play a fundamental role in warning drivers about possible dangers and changes in traffic conditions.

The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) updated in 2023 contains all the signs used in the country and specifies how drivers should react. Traffic sign W20-7 warns of the presence of traffic personnel ahead.

What does the yellow W20-7 traffic sign mean?

The traffic sign W20-7 is an orange warning sign, diamond-shaped, with the figure of a person holding a flag. It is used to alert drivers to the presence of a flagger in charge of controlling vehicle traffic.

According to the MUTCD, this sign must be placed before the point where the traffic officer is located and is generally placed in road work or maintenance areas.

Its purpose is to warn drivers about possible changes in traffic conditions and allow them to anticipate the instructions of authorized personnel.

By which other traffic sign is this one usually accompanied?

Sign W20-7 may be accompanied by sign W3-4, also known as “prepare to stop,” which warns drivers that they may need to stop.

In addition, it may include an auxiliary plaque indicating the distance to the place where the flagger is located.

On the other hand, the MUTCD also allows the graphical sign W20-7 to be replaced by W20-7a, which uses a written message to warn of the worker’s presence.

What should drivers do when they see it?

When encountering this sign, drivers should slow down, pay attention, and be prepared to stop the vehicle if traffic control personnel indicate it.

According to the MUTCD, these agents use signaling devices to regulate traffic in work zones, and drivers must: