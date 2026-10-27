McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib for a limited time starting Tuesday, but not every customer will find it on the menu. The barbecue pork sandwich returns at restaurants in select cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Dallas.

The company confirmed the rollout, which also covers other cities beyond those six. McDonald’s has not announced a nationwide return.

Guillaume Huin, a senior marketing director at McDonald’s, celebrated the sandwich’s comeback in a post on X . He credited René Arend, a Luxembourgish-American chef, with creating the McRib in 1981.

The McRib is coming back as early as 10/27 in select McDonald's restaurants across the US. The legend says that the McRib first came to life to compensate for... a McNugget shortage issue! Apparently, McNuggets had become so wildly popular that our supply could not keep up with demand. So we needed a new recipe with another protein to give us a bit of time to bring in more McNuggets. The McRib was created IN 1981 by René Arend, a Luxembourgish-American chef who became our very first executive "chef". What was a temporary solve quickly became a cult classic, with fans begging for its return every year. Funny enough, over the years, the McRib has found new meaning online within the crypto community, as some claim Bitcoin tends to perform well after the McRib makes a comeback, particularly in 2017, 2020, 2021. The joke reached its peak in December 2024 when Bitcoin broke $100,000 for the first time in history on the exact same day the McRib returned to menus. Welcome back, Legend! — Guillaume Huin (@HuinGuillaume) October 22, 2026

The sandwich features a boneless pork patty coated in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with onions and pickles on a toasted roll.

Which McDonald’s customers can get the McRib, and how long will it be back?

Customers can open the McDonald’s app to see whether restaurants near them are serving the McRib. That’s the quickest way to check, since availability depends on location.

McDonald’s hasn’t said when this run will end. Fans who want one may not want to wait, given how quickly the sandwich has left menus in past years.

The timing of this year’s return is earlier than recent runs. Last year, the McRib came back to certain areas in mid-November. In 2024, it returned nationwide in late November.

How often has the McRib disappeared from McDonald’s menus?

The McRib has gone on and off the menu almost since its 1981 debut. McDonald’s stopped offering it as a permanent item in 2012, and it has returned for limited runs since then.

In November 2022, the chain even sent the sandwich on a “farewell tour” at participating restaurants. Its website encouraged fans to eat the McRib as if it were their last, but the sandwich has come back after every so-called goodbye.

Part of its staying power is how divided customers are. Some fans say they order it repeatedly every time it returns. Others online call it unremarkable, comparing it to a sausage patty with barbecue sauce and pickles.

Customers can open the McDonald’s app to see whether restaurants near them are serving the McRib.

Which other McDonald’s ghost meals have disappeared from the menu?

The McRib isn’t the only McDonald’s item that has vanished, sometimes for good and sometimes only until the next comeback. These are some of the chain’s best-known departures: