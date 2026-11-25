When the yellow symbol with an exclamation mark in the center lights up on the dashboard, the vehicle is issuing a warning signal to drivers, who should act quickly for their safety.

This light comes on when the vehicle’s internal systems detect that the tires have less pressure than they should .

What does it mean when a yellow warning light with an exclamation mark comes on in the dashboard?

When this symbol appears, it indicates that at least one of the car’s tires is noticeably underinflated, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If this happens, it is essential to inspect the tires and check the pressure so you can fix the problem and avoid any kind of accident. “The symbol will turn off once the tires are properly inflated,” it says.

It is important to note that 2008 model-year vehicles and newer must be equipped with the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and that, when it does not appear as a tire with a yellow exclamation mark, it may appear as a car with all four tires exposed.

What happens if this symbol turns on and off in the dashboard

Experts explain that on cold mornings, this symbol may turn off and on.

“This is likely due to a slightly low tire pressure that falls below the warning threshold overnight, but rises to an acceptable level as the tires warm up from the vehicle’s operation or from higher outside temperatures,” it says.

In these cases, it is still important to inspect the tires and make sure they have the proper pressure.

When to check tire pressure

For an accurate reading, the advice is to check tire pressure when the tires are cold. In other words, when the vehicle has been sitting for at least three hours.