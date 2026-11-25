Alfredo Alberto Santa Cruz was an electrician, but the economic crisis that hit Argentina in the early 2000s completely changed his life.

After losing his job, he had to find a way to support his family. Far from imagining a business venture, he found an opportunity in the waste other people threw away.

With 1,200 plastic bottles, 1,300 cardboard cartons, and more than 140 CD cases, he built a house now known as The Bottle House, a distinctive tourist attraction in Puerto Iguazu, Misiones.

The Idea That Sparked the Construction Project: A Dollhouse

“In 2000, like many Argentines, I was left without work,” Santa Cruz recalled in a 2022 interview with Public Television on the program We Are All Connected.

After losing his job as an electrician, he began collecting cardboard, cans, and bottles to bring in money . In that context, a family need ended up giving rise to an idea that would change his story: his daughter wanted a dollhouse, and he did not have the money to buy one.

Instead of giving up, he decided to build it with plastic bottles. That first experience allowed him to discover an interlocking technique that he later refined and applied to a much larger structure.

The initiative stopped being just a way to make use of available materials and became a family project with a broader goal: to show that waste could have a second life and be turned into useful items.

How he built his eco-friendly house: What materials he used and what each one was used for

What makes Alfredo Santa Cruz’s house unusual is not only the amount of waste he collected but also how he turned it into building materials and everyday objects . Each recovered item had a specific purpose in the home.

The structure was organized as follows:

Walls: He used 1,200 plastic bottles, which he fit together to form the blocks that shaped the house.

Roof: He used 1,300 Tetra Pak cartons to cover the top of the structure.

Doors and windows: He reused more than 140 CD cases, which he incorporated into the openings.

Furniture: He used 120 bottles to make the armchairs and another 200 to build a bed.

In this way, Santa Cruz managed to make use of different types of waste to solve specific needs in a home: from its structure and roof to the furniture inside.

The Puerto Iguazu tourist attraction, born of a crisis

Over time, what began as a solution to unemployment became a family business and an environmental education space.

The house is located in the Las Orquídeas neighborhood of Puerto Iguazú, Misiones, and welcomes tourists, students, and groups interested in learning how waste can be reused to build everyday objects.

In addition to touring the house, visitors can learn about the construction techniques Alfredo developed and about the possibilities of recycling . The project also includes workshops and environmental awareness activities.

The project was recognized for its contribution to environmental education and even received institutional backing for its story, which highlights a particular combination of innovation, sustainability, and tourism.