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Weather forecasts anticipated that throughout this week, a long stretch of severe storms would impact the central United States. Experts warn of heavy rain, hail, damaging winds, some tornadoes, and the possibility of flash flooding.
These storms will mainly affect the Great Plains and the Mississippi River Valley, where precipitation could persist.
Alert for 96 hours of storms: the weather forecasts
According to AccuWeather, each day will be marked by showers, thunderstorms, and severe weather in different parts of the central United States.
Areas under alert today, Wednesday, June 3
For today, Wednesday, severe activity will shift eastward and reach parts of Minnesota. Storms may develop from the Canadian border in North Dakota and Minnesota to northwestern Kansas and northeastern Colorado.
Areas under alert for Thursday, June 4
On this day, the main threat will focus on the High Plains
The most affected areas will include:
- Central and southeastern Montana
- Southwestern North Dakota
- Northeastern Colorado
The storms could produce large hail and strong wind gusts approaching or exceeding 80 km/h.
Areas under alert during Friday, June 5 and the weekend
Experts indicate that, during these days, the risk will shift toward
- Central and eastern Texas
- Much of Oklahoma
- Louisiana
- Western Arkansas
The advice is to stay alert to weather updates in case there is any major change.