Weather forecasts anticipated that throughout this week, a long stretch of severe storms would impact the central United States. Experts warn of heavy rain, hail, damaging winds, some tornadoes, and the possibility of flash flooding.

These storms will mainly affect the Great Plains and the Mississippi River Valley, where precipitation could persist.

Alert for 96 hours of storms: the weather forecasts

According to AccuWeather, each day will be marked by showers, thunderstorms, and severe weather in different parts of the central United States.

Areas under alert today, Wednesday, June 3

For today, Wednesday, severe activity will shift eastward and reach parts of Minnesota. Storms may develop from the Canadian border in North Dakota and Minnesota to northwestern Kansas and northeastern Colorado.

Areas under alert for Thursday, June 4

On this day, the main threat will focus on the High Plains

The most affected areas will include:

Central and southeastern Montana

Southwestern North Dakota

Northeastern Colorado

The storms could produce large hail and strong wind gusts approaching or exceeding 80 km/h.

Areas under alert during Friday, June 5 and the weekend

Experts indicate that, during these days, the risk will shift toward

Central and eastern Texas

Much of Oklahoma

Louisiana

Western Arkansas