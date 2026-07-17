Placing aluminum foil under the ironing board cover helps reduce the time and effort needed to remove wrinkles from clothes. The sheet reflects the iron’s heat and works as a second heat source on the garment.

Thanks to this effect, there is no need to turn each piece of clothing over to iron it on both sides. It is a low-cost homemade trick that uses materials that are usually already available in the kitchen.

What is aluminum foil used for on the ironing board?

Aluminum foil acts as a heat reflector. When it is placed between the board and the cover, the iron heats the garment from above while the foil returns that heat from below, as if both sides were being ironed at the same time.

This speeds up the process because the fabric fibers receive heat twice over. The result is a smooth garment in fewer passes, without needing to raise the iron temperature or repeat ironing over the same area.

How to line the ironing board

To apply this trick, only three steps are needed:

Remove the cover from the ironing board.

Cover the surface with aluminum foil, leaving the excess tucked toward the inside.

Place the foil with the shiny side facing up and put the cover back on top.

Why is this homemade trick recommended?

The main benefit is time savings. By ironing both sides at the same time, garments need fewer passes of the iron to become completely smooth, which also reduces the physical effort of the task.

In addition, the final result is usually more even, since the heat is distributed uniformly across the entire surface of the fabric. It is a practical alternative for those who iron large amounts of clothing and want to optimize each session without buying additional products.