The United States State Department changed the passport process for millions of citizens: renewal is now completely online. The system applies both to citizens born in the country and to those who obtained citizenship through naturalization, and the process takes approximately 40 minutes .

The new system replaces the paper DS-82 form with a digital process on the MyTravelGov platform. You can pay with a credit card, debit card, or ACH transfer, and all you need to upload is a digital photo and the details of the current passport. The processing time remains four to six weeks.

Who can renew a U.S. passport online?

The system is available to all U.S. citizens —including naturalized citizens— who meet the State Department’s requirements. It does not apply to permanent residents or foreigners without citizenship.

To be eligible, all of these conditions must be met:

Be at least 25 years old

Reside in the United States or its territories

The current passport must have had a validity of 10 years

It must be at least 9 years old and have been issued no more than 15 years ago

Keep the previous passport in good condition, without damage

Details such as name, gender, place of birth, or date of birth cannot be changed. It also does not apply to diplomatic, official, or service passports.

What is the process for renewing a passport online?

The process begins with creating an account on MyTravelGov, which operates through the federal login.gov system. The platform is available in Spanish, English, and French.

Once the account is created, only three things are needed:

The current or recently expired U.S. passport within the allowed time frame

A digital-format photo

Credit card, debit card, or bank details for ACH transfer

After submitting the application, the system confirms payment by email and the status of the process can be tracked starting the first week.