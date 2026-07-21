When renting an apartment or house in the United States, it is essential to know what rights tenants have when the owner determines that they must leave the property.

As a general rule, the importance of going to court in the event of receiving an eviction lawsuit is emphasized, since authorities explain that doing so is one of the alternatives for the measure to be considered not applied.

According to what was stated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), there are provisions that protect certain people from being evicted, so they could remain in their home even in the face of these situations.

Tenants will be able to stay in their home, despite the owner’s opposition

According to the official information, members of the armed forces who pay a monthly rent of less than USD 4,214.28 cannot be evicted from their residential home while they are performing military service . The same rule applies to their dependents.

They also cannot have their wages garnished as part of rent payment unless there is a court order against the person.

On the other hand, among the special protections this group has, it is explained that they are allowed to suspend a court-ordered eviction if the landlord files a lawsuit.

“If the landlord asks the court for your eviction, you and your dependents can suspend the eviction for up to 90 days if you request it. The court can also order the suspension on its own, without a request," CFPB details.

In the face of an eviction lawsuit, members of the armed forces must contact their Legal Assistance Office.

Essential steps to follow when receiving an eviction lawsuit

Upon receiving the lawsuit, one of the rights tenants have is to file a written response explaining to the court why the eviction should not take place.

It is important to detail what the situation is and list the steps that have been taken to find help. It is also recommended to describe what the landlord did or did not do to obtain rental assistance funds.

The authorities’ advice is to contact the court clerk to ask specifically about your case and learn what the best course of action is and what rights protect you.

If assistance to pay rent or utilities was requested and you are still waiting for the decision, it is essential to include it in the response.