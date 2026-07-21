One of the most ambitious hydraulic projects in Latin America is moving forward in northeastern Brazil with the goal of completely transforming access to water in regions historically hit by drought. The megaproject promises to alter the landscape and improve the lives of millions of people.

Latin America’s longest artificial river will be inaugurated

The government of the state of Ceara is promoting the construction of a gigantic artificial river of approximately 145 kilometers in length, designed to supply water to one of the driest areas in the country.

The Ceara Water Belt (CAC) project is in its final phase with progress above 90%. Authorities estimate that the entire megaproject will be completed and put into operation during the second half of 2026.

The project aims to guarantee water supply in areas that for decades suffered extreme droughts, water shortages, and supply problems for both human consumption and agricultural and livestock production.

The river will cross more than 145 km and will have state-of-the-art technology

The infrastructure includes:

Large-scale artificial channels

Pumping and distribution systems

Reservoirs and hydraulic connections

It will bring water to one of the driest areas in the region

Water is drawn from the Jati dam, linked to the Northern Axis of the Sao Francisco River Integration Project. From there, the flow crosses different regions until it reaches the sources of the Carius River, in the municipality of Nova Olinda.

Northeastern Brazil has historically faced:

High temperatures

Irregular rainfall

Prolonged periods of drought

That is why access to water is considered a strategic challenge.