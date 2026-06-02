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Weather forecasts anticipated that throughout this week, a long stretch of severe storms would move into the central United States. Experts warn of heavy rain, hail, damaging winds, some tornadoes, and the possibility of flash flooding.
These storms will mainly affect the Great Plains and the Mississippi River Valley, where precipitation could repeat continuously.
Alert for a week of back-to-back storms: weather forecasts
According to AccuWeather, each day will be marked by showers, thunderstorms, and severe weather in different parts of the central country.
Areas on alert today, Tuesday, June 2
The main area for severe storms today will be located between northeastern New Mexico, the Texas Panhandle, the Dakotas, and eastern Montana.
The risks will be
- Destructive wind gusts
- Large hail
- Isolated tornadoes
Although gusts will generally be around 56 mph, strong gusts could reach up to 90 mph.
In addition, other intense storms could develop simultaneously in the southeastern part of the country.
Areas on alert on Wednesday, June 3
By Wednesday, severe activity will move east and reach areas of Minnesota. Storms could develop from the Canadian border in North Dakota and Minnesota to northwestern Kansas and northeastern Colorado.
Areas on alert on Thursday, June 4
This day, the main threat will be focused on the High Plains
The most affected areas will include:
- Central and southeastern Montana
- Southwestern North Dakota
- Northeastern Colorado
The storms could produce large hail and strong wind gusts.
Areas on alert during Friday and the weekend
Experts indicate that, during these days, the risk will shift toward
- Central and eastern Texas
- Much of Oklahoma
- Louisiana
- Western Arkansas
The advice is to stay alert to weather updates in case there is any major change.