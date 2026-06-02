Taking the Walmart cart out of the parking lot can end in a fine of up to $2,500 or criminal charges. At least nine states have laws that penalize the unauthorized removal of carts, and the chain itself highlights these regulations on its official website as a warning to customers.

Around two million carts disappear every year across the country, causing estimated losses of $175 million annually, according to the Food Marketing Institute. That figure pushed several states to toughen their laws and increase penalties.

Which states impose fines for removing Walmart carts?

The penalties vary by state. Illinois is the harshest: up to $2,500 under the retail theft law (720 ILCS 5/16-25), which expressly includes taking carts without authorization. California classifies it as a misdemeanor, with fines of up to $1,000 and up to six months in prison. Florida imposes a $100 per day fine while the violation continues.

The rest of the states with active legislation impose these penalties:

Washington: $50

Arizona: up to $500 (criminal) or $250 (civil)

Hawaii: up to $500 or 30 days in prison

New York and Texas: charges under retail theft laws

The penalties are carried out by local authorities, not Walmart . The chain notes these laws on its website as part of its official cart-use policy.

What should Walmart customers do to avoid the fine?

Carts are allowed only for use inside the store and its immediate parking area. Taking them beyond that perimeter is enough to trigger a violation in states with current legislation, even without any declared intent to steal.

To avoid problems, customers can ask for help with bulky loads, use the home delivery service, or take advantage of the hand carts available at the exit. The rule is simple: the cart stays in the store.