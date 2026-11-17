Having an expired U.S. visa does not prevent reentry in certain cases. The State Department offers automatic revalidation for certain temporary visitors who take trips of 30 days or less to Canada or Mexico and maintain a valid period of authorized stay.

The official guide makes clear that this exception is limited in scope and requires meeting other conditions. Final admission decisions rest with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the port of entry.

Who can qualify for automatic revalidation

This option is available to certain holders of expired nonimmigrant visas. They must have a valid admission stamp or Form I-94, endorsed by the Department of Homeland Security.

Automatic revalidation is not the same as applying for a new visa. It allows reentry to be considered under this exception, as long as the traveler meets the applicable conditions noted above.

In addition to Canada and Mexico, for F and J categories the guide covers certain adjacent islands. That option does not include travel to Cuba.

For those holding an M student visa, the destinations covered are limited to Canada and Mexico. The maximum length of absence is 30 days.

What situations prevent use of this exception

This exception cannot be used by people who applied for a new visa and are waiting for it to be issued, or by those who were denied.

It also does not apply to those who stayed outside the United States for more than 30 days or traveled to destinations not covered. There are also nationality-based exclusions tied to the designation of state sponsors of terrorism.