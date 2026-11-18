When a passport expires but still contains a valid U.S. visa, questions can arise about how to use that document for travel. Although a new passport is required, that does not mean you need to apply for another visa or move the old one to the updated document .

Through its official website, the State Department lays out a series of recommendations to avoid problems during immigration screening. In addition, there are certain circumstances in which authorities can revoke a U.S. visa, even before it expires.

Why should you not peel the visa out of an expired passport to stick it in a new one?

According to Section 9 FAM 403.11 of the State Department’s Foreign Affairs Manual, one of the reasons that can justify revoking a visa is if it has been physically removed from the passport in which it was issued.

A U.S. visa must remain attached to the original passport. That is why it should not be peeled off, cut out or transferred to another document once the passport has expired.

Any attempt to remove it can damage it and cause it to become invalid. In addition, having an expired passport does not necessarily mean the U.S. visa has also expired.

What do authorities recommend to avoid problems when the passport containing the visa is no longer valid?

The State Department recommends keeping the expired passport with the visa and traveling with both documents: the old one, which still has the visa attached, and the new one, which must be valid.

To use this option, three conditions must be met:

The U.S. visa must still be valid.

It must not be damaged or altered.

Both passports must have been issued by the same country.

Upon arrival in the United States, an officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will verify the visa in the old passport. If entry is approved, the officer will place the admission stamp in the new passport, along with the notation “VIOPP” (Visa in Other Passport), indicating that the visa is in another passport.

When can your U.S. visa be revoked?

According to Section 9 FAM 403.11, there are several circumstances that can justify revoking a visa: