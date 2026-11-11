Veterans who receive VA disability pay are set to get 3.6% more each month in 2027 — from $6.50 more at a 10% rating to $141.79 more at 100% for those with no dependents.

The increase follows the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2027 that the Social Security Administration announced Oct. 14. Each year, VA disability pay rises by the same percentage as Social Security once Congress approves it.

The 2027 amounts below were calculated by applying 3.6% to VA’s current rate tables, which took effect Dec. 1, 2025. VA hasn’t released its own 2027 tables yet .

The new rates take effect Dec. 1. VA pays benefits a month after they’re earned, so the first larger payment covers December and is scheduled for Dec. 31, a day early, since Jan. 1, 2027, is a federal holiday.

How much more will VA disability pay be in 2027 for each rating?

Your payment depends on your disability rating. VA assigns this percentage, in steps of 10, based on how severe your service-connected conditions are. Monthly payments start at a 10% rating.

For a veteran with no spouse, children or dependent parents, here’s how the monthly amounts compare:

Rating 2026 2027 Increase 10% $180.42 $186.92 $6.50 20% $356.66 $369.50 $12.84 30% $552.47 $572.36 $19.89 40% $795.84 $824.49 $28.65 50% $1,132.90 $1,173.68 $40.78 60% $1,435.02 $1,486.68 $51.66 70% $1,808.45 $1,873.55 $65.10 80% $2,102.15 $2,177.83 $75.68 90% $2,362.30 $2,447.34 $85.04 100% $3,938.58 $4,080.37 $141.79

At the top rating, the raise adds up to $1,701.48 over a full year. The 100% amount of $4,080.37 is the first time the base payment for a veteran alone tops $4,000 a month.

How much more will VA disability pay be in 2027 with a spouse, children or parents?

Family members only change the payment at a rating of 30% or higher. At 10% or 20%, the amount stays the same whether or not a veteran has a dependent spouse, child or parent.

Because the 3.6% applies to larger base amounts, households with dependents see bigger dollar increases. These are the 2027 monthly amounts for two common households, with the increase in parentheses:

Rating With spouse With spouse and 1 child 30% $639.70 (+$22.23) $690.46 (+$23.99) 40% $914.62 (+$31.78) $981.96 (+$34.12) 50% $1,286.61 (+$44.71) $1,370.52 (+$47.62) 60% $1,622.40 (+$56.38) $1,722.89 (+$59.87) 70% $2,032.06 (+$70.61) $2,149.13 (+$74.68) 80% $2,359.13 (+$81.98) $2,492.77 (+$86.62) 90% $2,651.43 (+$92.13) $2,801.65 (+$97.35) 100% $4,307.86 (+$149.69) $4,474.47 (+$155.48)

Veterans with more children, or with a spouse who needs regular help with daily activities, get added amounts on top of these rates. At a 100% rating, the 2027 add-ons would be:

Each additional child under 18: $113.04, up from $109.11.

Each additional child over 18 in a qualifying school program: $365.14, up from $352.45.

A spouse receiving Aid and Attendance: $208.66, up from $201.41. Aid and Attendance is an extra VA benefit for people who need help with tasks like bathing, dressing or eating.

As an example, a veteran rated 100% with a spouse and two children under 18 would go from $4,428.10 to $4,587.51 a month. That’s $159.41 more.

Family members only change the payment at a rating of 30% or higher. Archivo El Cronista

Is the 2027 VA disability pay increase official yet?

Not quite. Each year, Congress passes a separate bill, the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act, to apply the Social Security percentage to VA payments. The 2026 version had not cleared Congress as of late October.

The bill has passed every year, often close to the deadline. Last year’s version became law Nov. 25, 2025, less than a week before the new rates kicked in.

VA’s own rate page, last updated Nov. 2, still shows the 2026 tables. When VA publishes the 2027 figures, a few amounts could differ by a cent, depending on how the agency rounds.

To find your new amount, match your rating and household to the tables above. Then compare it with your Dec. 31 deposit and with the 2027 tables once they appear on VA.gov.