Yielding to pedestrians is required of drivers in Mexico City.

Violating this rule can mean a financial fine and three penalty points on the driver’s license, according to the Traffic Regulations.

However, this penalty can have greater consequences if it is combined with other violations .

Article 66 of the regulations says licenses are revoked when a driver reaches 12 penalty points, so several offenses committed within the period in which the sanctions remain in effect can lead to the loss of the right to drive .

What do the Traffic Regulations say about yielding to pedestrians?

Article 6 of the Traffic Regulations sets out the rules on yielding to pedestrians , while Article 10, Section I, refers to this obligation. For private vehicle drivers, failing to comply carries a fine of 10 to 20 times the Unidad de Medida y Actualización, plus three penalty points.

The financial penalties vary by type of vehicle: for freight transport, the fine is 40 to 60 UMA, while for public passenger transport, it ranges from 60 to 80 UMA.

In both cases, three penalty points are also applied. If the violation is detected by a technology system, a point is assigned to the vehicle registration instead of the license.

Meanwhile, drivers of nonmotorized vehicles receive a reprimand or verbal warning.

How many violations can lead to a license revocation?

Article 66 says the ministry calculates penalty points based on the violation tickets issued by the Citizen Security authority, using the license details in effect when the violation was committed.

The number of points is determined according to the provision in the regulations that applies to each violation.

To understand how the system works, it is important to keep these rules in mind:

12 penalty points: this is the limit that triggers a driver’s license revocation.

Three points for failing to yield at a crosswalk: this penalty applies to motor vehicle drivers when the violation is charged directly to the license.

One-year validity: the points on each violation ticket are valid for one year from the date it is issued. They therefore do not accumulate indefinitely or on a fixed calendar-year basis.

Payment of fines: accumulating points does not exempt the driver from paying the fines tied to each violation.

Reissuing the license: if the permit is revoked because of accumulated points, it can only be requested again after three years.