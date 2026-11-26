Karount Jannet Toledo Vazquez, 49, of Lima, appeared in federal court in Miami after being extradited from Peru. She was arrested on October 21 following a US extradition request, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Authorities accuse her of overseeing a call center that operated in Peru for several years and targeted consumers in the United States through a scheme involving false promises, intimidation and impersonation of government officials.

How the scam targeted Spanish-speaking consumers in the US

According to the indictment, the operation ran from at least 2013 through 2018. Toledo Vazquez and her alleged accomplices contacted Spanish-speaking residents in the United States with unsolicited phone calls.

During the initial conversations, callers claimed that the recipients had been selected or qualified to receive financial assistance for programs designed to improve their English language skills.

The alleged fraud took a different turn during subsequent calls. Victims were then told that their initial interest in the program had created a contractual obligation to pay substantial amounts of money for language courses and related products.

To pressure consumers into making payments, the operators allegedly adopted false identities, presenting themselves as police officers, federal government officials and university representatives.

The threats went beyond demands for money. Prosecutors say the callers warned victims that refusing to pay could lead to court proceedings, arrest and other legal consequences.

The alleged tactics relied on making consumers believe they were facing legitimate government or legal action, even though the threats were part of an extortion scheme.

The charges Toledo Vazquez faces and the potential prison sentence

The Peruvian national faces federal charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, extortion, money laundering and falsely impersonating a US government officer.

If convicted, she could receive a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count of conspiracy, wire fraud, extortion and money laundering. The false impersonation charges carry a maximum penalty of three years per count.

The case is part of a broader international investigation. According to the US Postal Inspection Service, Toledo Vazquez’s arrest marks the 15th arrest and 11th extradition connected to the investigation.

The US Postal Inspection Service is leading the investigation, with assistance from several US agencies and Peruvian authorities, including the Peruvian National Police and the country’s National Prosecutor General’s Office.

The prosecution is being handled by attorneys from the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

The DOJ also identified the case as part of its Cyber-Enabled Scam Initiative, a program designed to investigate and prosecute fraud operations that use digital and communication technologies to target Americans.

Toledo Vazquez has been charged but not convicted. Under US law, she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.