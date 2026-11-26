A Colombian businessman has been indicted in the United States for allegedly defrauding individuals and companies seeking help after ransomware attacks. Federal prosecutors say Juan Ricardo Palacio Escobar, 52, falsely advertised his company’s ability to decrypt compromised files while secretly paying the hackers responsible for the attacks.

The alleged scheme was exposed through an FBI undercover operation in June 2026, which documented how much the businessman charged a supposed customer compared with the amount he paid to obtain the decryption key.

The alleged deception behind the data recovery business

Palacio was a co-founder of a Florida-based company that offered data recovery services to ransomware victims. Its marketing materials claimed that the business used sophisticated proprietary technology to restore encrypted files without negotiating with or paying cybercriminals.

According to the indictment, however, the company did not have the technology it advertised. Instead, Palacio allegedly contacted the ransomware operators, negotiated a payment and obtained the key needed to unlock the victim’s data.

He then charged customers a higher price and kept the difference. Prosecutors also allege that some of the money was used to purchase several properties in Florida.

FBI operation reveals the $13,260 charge

In June 2026, an undercover FBI agent posed as a representative of a company whose systems had been compromised by ransomware. Palacio’s business allegedly repeated its claims about recovering files through its own technology.

The investigation uncovered a different process. Palacio allegedly negotiated with another undercover agent posing as a ransomware operator and paid approximately $6,000 in Bitcoin to obtain the decryption key.

He subsequently charged the supposed customer approximately $13,260 for the recovery service.

The transaction revealed the alleged markup: the businessman collected more than twice what he had paid to the cybercriminal posing as the attacker.

Three federal fraud charges carry a potential 20-year sentence

Palacio was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 22, 2026. He was transferred to Rhode Island to face the charges and was granted pretrial release under strict court-imposed conditions on November 20.

A federal grand jury in the District of Rhode Island indicted him on three counts of wire fraud. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison per count.

The FBI is investigating the case, which is being prosecuted by the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island.