The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced in September that 13 airports have now changed a key rule for TSA PreCheck members, the U.S. paid program designed to speed up travel through domestic airports.

According to the agency’s announcement, TSA’s Gateside now allows members to escort their family members beyond security screening even without a plane ticket.

“As an exclusive benefit for our most trusted travelers, this new program makes it easier to return to the gate to greet and say goodbye, meet up with friends during a layover, and enjoy dining and shopping along the way,” the agency said.

Who can use Gateside in the United States?

The program is available to TSA PreCheck members, certain federal employees, and participants in other trusted traveler programs.

To apply, you must go to the official website and follow the steps outlined below:

Click the Apply button

Create or sign in to a login.gov account

Enter your personal information in the application portal

Submit the application and return to the dashboard to check approval status

If approved, you will need to bring an acceptable form of ID and go to the TSA PreCheck lanes at the airport, where those traveling with children will need to show the TSA agent the approval status.

Which 13 airports use this program

TSA says the 13 airports where Gateside is currently available are:

Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) in Arizona

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) in Ohio

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) in Michigan

Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) in Kansas

Indianapolis International Airport (IND) in Indiana

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Nevada

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Arkansas

Will Rogers International Airport (OKC) in Oklahoma

Eppley Airfield (OMA) in Nebraska

San Diego International Airport (SAN) in California

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) in Utah

“Visitors are subject to the same airport code of conduct rules as ticketed passengers,” officials said.

It’s important to note that using Gateside will not require any extra fee; it is covered by TSA PreCheck membership.