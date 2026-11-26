The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced in September that 13 airports have now changed a key rule for TSA PreCheck members, the U.S. paid program designed to speed up travel through domestic airports.
According to the agency’s announcement, TSA’s Gateside now allows members to escort their family members beyond security screening even without a plane ticket.
“As an exclusive benefit for our most trusted travelers, this new program makes it easier to return to the gate to greet and say goodbye, meet up with friends during a layover, and enjoy dining and shopping along the way,” the agency said.
Who can use Gateside in the United States?
The program is available to TSA PreCheck members, certain federal employees, and participants in other trusted traveler programs.
To apply, you must go to the official website and follow the steps outlined below:
- Click the Apply button
- Create or sign in to a login.gov account
- Enter your personal information in the application portal
- Submit the application and return to the dashboard to check approval status
- If approved, you will need to bring an acceptable form of ID and go to the TSA PreCheck lanes at the airport, where those traveling with children will need to show the TSA agent the approval status.
Which 13 airports use this program
TSA says the 13 airports where Gateside is currently available are:
- Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) in Arizona
- John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) in Ohio
- Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) in Michigan
- Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) in Kansas
- Indianapolis International Airport (IND) in Indiana
- Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Nevada
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California
- Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Arkansas
- Will Rogers International Airport (OKC) in Oklahoma
- Eppley Airfield (OMA) in Nebraska
- San Diego International Airport (SAN) in California
- Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) in Utah
“Visitors are subject to the same airport code of conduct rules as ticketed passengers,” officials said.
It’s important to note that using Gateside will not require any extra fee; it is covered by TSA PreCheck membership.