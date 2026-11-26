Fresh and frozen vegetables can add nutrients to your daily diet. According to the Iowa State University Extension service, freezing helps preserve nutrients, while fresh vegetables can lose some of them as time passes.

When shopping, it also matters when you plan to use them and how you will prepare them. Fresh vegetables are often preferred for their flavor and texture. Frozen vegetables last longer and many already come cut, though their texture can change when cooked.

What changes in the nutrients in fresh and frozen vegetables

The Iowa guide notes that storage time matters. Fresh vegetables can lose some of their nutrients while waiting in the refrigerator or pantry. Freezing, by contrast, helps preserve nutrients and locks in the food at the moment it is frozen.

The university includes both options among those that can be part of a healthy diet. Its recommendation is to prioritize a variety of vegetables in daily meals, whether fresh or frozen.

When to buy fresh vegetables

Fresh vegetables are a good option if you plan to use them soon or if texture matters in the dish. A salad, for example, is a dish where you may want the vegetables to stay crisp. The guide also says fresh vegetables are versatile and can be used in a range of dishes.

Price is another factor. Iowa State University warns that fresh vegetables can be more expensive out of season. If you do not yet know when you will cook what you bought, the longer shelf life of frozen vegetables can help you make the most of your purchase.

When to choose frozen vegetables and what to check on the package

Frozen vegetables are convenient if you want to have vegetables on hand to cook later. Many are sold already cut, which saves a step when preparing a meal. Because their texture can change during cooking, they are a good option for dishes like soups or stews, where softer vegetables work well.

Before choosing a package, it is worth reading the ingredients list. Some products include sauces or seasonings. If you prefer to season the dish yourself, look for a bag that contains only the vegetables.