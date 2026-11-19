People planning to travel to Europe should pay attention to the expiration date of their passport.

The Borders Code requires that citizens of countries outside the European Union and Schengen have a travel document that remains valid for at least three months after the intended date of departure from Schengen territory.

The provision is a mandatory requirement for those entering certain countries , even for stays of up to 90 days.

What the Schengen Borders Code says about passport expiration

Regulation (EU) 2016/399, known as the Schengen Borders Code, sets out the conditions non-EU nationals must meet to enter the territory of several European Union member states.

In its Article 6, paragraph 1(a), it establishes that the travel document must meet two basic conditions:

Three months of additional validity: the passport must remain valid for at least three months after the intended date of departure from the Schengen area.

Maximum age of 10 years: the document must have been issued within the 10 years before the date of entry.

The rules provide that, in a duly justified emergency situation , authorities may waive the three-month requirement.

Which European countries require three months of passport validity

The rule applies to the countries that make up the Schengen area, a European zone with common rules for controlling its external borders.

Some of the countries that enforce this requirement are:

Spain.

France.

Italy.

Germany.

Portugal.

Netherlands.

Belgium.

Austria.

Greece.

Switzerland.

Sweden.

Norway.

Denmark.

Finland.

Poland.

Croatia.

The area also includes other European states. It is important to note that not all European countries automatically apply the same immigration rules: Ireland and Cyprus, for example, have their own rules for travelers.