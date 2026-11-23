The United States keeps Chile in the Visa Waiver Program, an initiative run by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that allows its citizens to enter the country for tourism, business or transit for up to 90 days without applying for a traditional visa.

However, the benefit does not mean they can travel with only a passport. To use it, Chileans must have an approved ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) before boarding the plane, carry an electronic passport and meet the immigration requirements set by U.S. authorities.

How can Chilean citizens travel to the United States without a visa?

Chile is part of the U.S. Visa Waiver Program. This initiative allows eligible travelers to skip the B1/B2 visa process , as long as their trip is for tourism, business or transit and does not exceed 90 days.

The State Department says the program allows travel for “stays of 90 days or less without a visa”.

To qualify for the benefit, each traveler must submit an ESTA application, administered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The authorization can be valid for up to two years, although it can also expire sooner if the passport used to apply expires.

What are the mandatory requirements to travel visa-free from Chile?

Chilean citizens must meet several conditions to enter the United States under the Visa Waiver Program:

Have a Chilean electronic passport : it must include the required security chip.

Apply for an ESTA : the authorization must be approved before boarding the flight.

Respect the 90-day limit : stays cannot be extended under this program.

Travel for allowed reasons : tourism, business or transit.

Have a return ticket or onward travel ticket.

Use an airline or shipping company authorized to participate in the program.

In addition, each family member must have their own passport and ESTA authorization, including minors.

How much does the ESTA cost and how do you apply?

The application is submitted online, through the official ESTA website. The fee currently listed by the system is US$40.62.

To complete the process, the traveler needs a valid passport, an email address, their personal and contact information, a photograph and an accepted payment method.

The U.S. Embassy in Chile recommends starting the process early because the response can take up to 72 hours .

Once the application is submitted, there are three possible results: approved authorization, pending review or travel authorized .

Which countries are part of the Visa Waiver Program

Currently, 42 countries are part of the Visa Waiver Program. They are: