It is common to see on the back of some cars a small fish-shaped figure, usually stuck near the license plate or on the trunk. Although it looks like a simple accessory, it has a meaning many people do not know.

It is a symbol linked to Christianity that has a long history and is still used in different parts of the world.

Its presence on vehicles is no accident, since those who put it there are trying to send a message through the design.

What the fish symbol on the back of cars means and where it came from

The fish-shaped symbol that appears stuck on the back of many cars is known as the Ichthys or Ichthus and is one of the oldest emblems of Christianity. Its name comes from Greek and means “fish,” but it also works as an acronym for the phrase “Jesus Christ, Son of God, Savior”, an expression that sums up the main beliefs of this religion.

According to Christianity.com, the image began to be used by early Christians during the first centuries AD. At the time, it served as a sign to identify other believers and express faith in Jesus Christ.

Its simple design made it easy to draw and allowed people to send a religious message without using words. Over time, it became one of the most recognized symbols of Christianity.

Why do Christians place the fish symbol on the back of their cars

Those who place the Ichthys on their vehicles do so mainly to publicly express their Christian faith and identify with Jesus’ teachings. Because it is placed on the back of the car, the symbol is visible to other drivers and pedestrians.

According to Christianity.com, its modern use as a Christian emblem became popular during the 1970s. Since then, it has appeared as a sticker or badge on cars and has also spread to other personal accessories.