Reaching 101 and staying active is something that sparks curiosity, especially when people learn about the daily habits of those who reach that age. Natalie Groeger, a centenarian who shared her experiences in interviews with U.S. media outlets, said what foods she enjoys, how she stays active, and what attitude she tries to keep toward life.

Her food preferences include blueberries, dark chocolate, and bacon.

Groeger also shared some of the habits she kept for much of her life, such as walking and dancing every day.

What Natalie Groeger Eats at 101: Blueberries, Dark Chocolate, and Bacon

In an interview with TODAY.com, Natalie Groeger said some of her favorite foods and explained that she usually starts breakfast with blueberries: “I eat a lot of blueberries. I love them.” She also said she does not follow any specific diet: “Basically, I eat everything,” and added that her favorite apples and avocados are also part of the foods she regularly enjoys.

Her likes also include dark chocolate and bacon: “I love bacon, even though I know I shouldn’t eat it, but I eat it”. According to TODAY, Natalie has two fried eggs, bacon and an English muffin for breakfast.

Natalie Groeger: “I Think Keeping a Cheerful Spirit and a Positive Attitude Always Keeps Me Young”

“I danced and walked every day until about a year ago,” Natalie explained in an interview with PEOPLE, recalling her time as a dancer at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and saying she once felt like a member of the Rockettes, the famous American dance troupe, because of how high she could kick her legs.

She also attributed part of her well-being to staying positive and enjoying the little things: “I think keeping a cheerful spirit and a positive attitude always keeps me young,” and she said she does not stress about things she cannot control. In that same interview, she said she gets up, picks out clothes she likes, puts on makeup and tries to share pleasant conversations with her friends and the people who keep her company at her residence.