The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has reminded the public of a fundamental rule that many families ignore. Tax debts remain in effect even after a person dies. If someone dies with outstanding taxes, those obligations must be paid before the inheritance is distributed among the beneficiaries.

If this procedure is delayed or not carried out properly, the agency may proceed with collection actions that include the seizure of bank accounts and assets from the inherited estate.

The necessary procedure that all heirs must carry out promptly

At the time of an individual’s death, their assets and obligations become part of the estate (estate). This means that:

Outstanding debts must be paid first.

Taxes owed take priority over the inheritance.

Heirs do not gain access to the assets until the situation is resolved.

The estate is responsible for settling these financial obligations.

What consequences do those who delay this procedure face before distributing the inheritance

If the inheritance is distributed without settling the tax obligations:

The IRS has the authority to claim the money owed.

It can also initiate legal action in order to recover the funds.

Additionally, it can go after inherited assets or linked accounts.

In such circumstances, the process can become more complicated for the heirs.

Which inherited assets can be affected

The IRS can intervene in different assets of the estate, such as: