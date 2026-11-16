Avocado is a hugely popular ingredient across many cultures and a staple in many healthy meal plans meals thanks to its nutritional profile, according to Harvard’s School of Public Health.

In that sense, knowing the best way to store it -depending on whether it is whole or halved- can extend its shelf life and, in this regard, there are small, easy tricks to use at home that vary depending on the fruit’s condition.

Where to Store a Whole Avocado So It Lasts Much Longer or Ripens Faster

When the fruit is ripe, the best place to store it, according to the USDA, is the refrigerator, where it can last at least 3 days. In these cases, the University of California, Davis recommends refrigerating it at between 2-4°C.

If you buy avocados that are still green on the outside and need extra time to ripen, Harvard advises placing them in a paper bag with a banana: “the banana’s ethylene gases speed up ripening,” it explains.

Another tip to speed up the process is to leave them at room temperature in direct sunlight.

Where to Store Half an Avocado So It Lasts Much Longer

For this situation, Harvard’s advice is:

Cover the flesh with lemon or lime juice; the acid helps prevent oxidation

Wrap the remaining half tightly in plastic wrap and store it in the refrigerator to reduce its exposure to oxygen

Store the unused half with sliced onion in an airtight, sealed container, since the onion’s sulfur compounds help preserve the avocado.

“Avocado flesh is known for turning brown quickly once exposed to air, a process called enzymatic browning. Although it is not pleasant to look at, brown flesh is perfectly edible,” the institution says.