A Texas family lived in a motor home for two years after mold and sewer gas made their home unlivable. A jury awarded them $21.6 million.

For more than two years, Ronny and Mandy McCoy have lived in a motor home parked in front of their own house in Weatherford, Texas. From there they can see the home they built for their family, but they cannot go inside. “They’ve been staring at a house they can’t live in for about two years now,” said Maggie Neusel, one of their attorneys.

The reason is invisible but dangerous. For years, the family’s house filled with sewer gases because of a construction mistake hidden in the attic, and later, mold spread through the walls. The McCoys say they suffered migraines, breathing problems, and dizziness, and in 2024, Mandy fainted inside the home.

The strong smell that denoted the danger

The McCoys raised concerns about a strong odor before they closed on the house in 2018. According to court filings, a project manager blamed the smell on “unrelated factors.”

The problems continued for years. The family dealt with leaks, mold, and insects attracted by moisture. Later, an inspector also found defects in the home’s foundation, which had not been properly sealed.

The mortal discovery in the attic

The cause of the smell was finally found by a plumber: the home’s plumbing vents ended inside the attic instead of releasing gases outside. That allowed sewer gases, including hydrogen sulfide and methane, to circulate through the house.

The family said the exposure caused migraines, breathing and skin problems, and dizziness. Mold tests found as many as 7 million spores per unit, a level considered severe contamination. In 2024, Mandy fainted inside the home, and the family left on the advice of the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners.

A Texas family lived in a motor home for two years after mold and sewer gas made their home unlivable. A jury awarded them $21.6 million. ChatGPT

The final ruling

In October, a Tarrant County jury decided who was responsible. After about two hours of deliberations, it found the builder liable for serious construction defects and awarded the family $21.6 million, including $10 million in punitive damages.

The jury assigned 77% of the responsibility to the contractor, NAE Enterprises, and 10% each to Dauenhauer & Associates and to builder Ricky Dauenhauer. The findings of gross negligence and the punitive damages were unanimous.

“Every family who hires a builder is counting on the same thing: that their home will be built safely and to code,” said Sabine Wakim, another of the family’s attorneys.

The builder did not respond to requests for comment from local media. Dauenhauer & Associates filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in August. Michael Lansford, owner of the plumbing company that installed the system, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he is not liable. He said the builder asked him to delay extending the vents through the roof because of rain and never called him back to finish the job.

A house that will have to be torn down

According to their attorney, the house will need to be demolished and completely rebuilt.

“We hope this verdict will encourage other families to be heard when they suspect construction defects and toxic conditions that threaten them in their homes,” the McCoys said.