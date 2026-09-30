The National Institutes of Health in the United States released an alarming fact on its official website: in the United States, 25.3% of Hispanic women have high blood pressure, also called “the silent killer” .

In that context, although there are various risk factors that can favor this condition, there are also key lifestyle points that should be given special attention both to combat and to prevent this problem.

High blood pressure: when it occurs and what consequences it has

High blood pressure occurs when the force with which blood travels through the blood vessels is above healthy parameters.

Official data indicate that this condition is a risk factor for heart disease, which is currently the second leading cause of death among Hispanic women in the United States.

In addition, when it is not controlled, it can cause:

Stroke

Heart disease

Eye problems

Kidney failure

Other severe health problems

The American Heart Association also notes that there is increasingly strong evidence that hypertension is linked to greater cognitive risk and dementia.

How to measure blood pressure correctly

The official recommendation is to always follow these steps when measuring these values at home:

1) Sit in a chair with a backrest

2) Keep both feet flat on the floor

3) Extend the arm on which the measurement will be taken and rest it at heart level

4) Stay still

What habits do experts recommend to keep blood pressure under control

If needed, in addition to taking the corresponding medication, health specialists indicate:

Maintain a healthy weight

Do at least 30 minutes of physical activity on most weekdays

Eat a healthy diet

Reduce salt intake

Drink alcohol in moderation

Do not smoke

Maintain a good sleep schedule

“Many people can prevent or delay the development of high blood pressure by making lifestyle changes designed to lower it,” emphasizes MedlinePlus.