Peru’s Senate authorized the entry and transit of a South Korean naval unit and military personnel, with war weapons, through Peruvian territory. The measure was approved by 39 votes in favor and 11 against and was formalized through Legislative Resolution No. 32748.

The authorization applies to the ROKS Hansando (ATH-81), a naval training ship from the Republic of Korea Navy. The measure says its purpose is to carry out a training cruise and cadet instruction.

The resolution was issued on Nov. 13, 2026, and published in the official gazette El Peruano on Nov. 14.

Attention: How long the South Korean ship may stay in Peru

According to Legislative Resolution No. 32748, the ROKS Hansando was scheduled to enter Peruvian maritime territory on Nov. 21, 2026, and is scheduled to depart on Nov. 30. The measure also states that the naval unit will make a stop in Callao from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27.

The authorization covers the ship and its crew with war weapons and allows for a total stay of 10 days. The permit was granted as part of the Republic of Korea Navy’s training cruise.

The resolution also allows the executive branch to change the start date of the operation if there are unforeseen circumstances, as long as the change does not exceed the established length of stay and is made before entry into Peruvian territorial waters. After the activities, the defense minister must submit a report to the Senate.

How many crew members are on the ROKS Hansando

The resolution’s annex details the ship’s features and the makeup of its personnel. In all, the naval unit has 412 people, including officers, cadets, crew members and support staff.

The crew is made up as follows:

44 officers .

144 cadets .

112 crew members .

58 logistics support personnel .

54 people from Republic of Korea entities.

The ROKS Hansando is 142.2 meters long and 18 meters wide, with a standard displacement of 4,875 tons and a full-load displacement of 6,235 tons. The resolution identifies it as an ATH-class training ship.

What weapons the South Korean ship carries

The annex to Legislative Resolution No. 32748 specifies that the ROKS Hansando is equipped with 76-millimeter artillery, a 40-millimeter naval gun and an R-BOC (Rapid Bloom Off-board Chaff) decoy system. It also carries a rigid-hull inflatable boat, known as a RHIB.