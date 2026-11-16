U.S. President Donald Trump bought up to $1 million in Nvidia stock a week before his administration eased restrictions on exports of certain chips to China, The Washington Post reported Monday.

The transaction is part of a larger increase in his stake in the company, whose shares in his portfolio were worth an estimated $13 million to $62 million at the end of August 2025, according to the newspaper’s review of his financial disclosures.

That figure would be much higher than the stock Trump held at the end of 2024: between $615,000 and $1.3 million in shares of the chip designer.

In December 2025, his administration announced it would allow the company to sell its H200 chips to approved customers in China, with 25% of the revenue going to the U.S. government.

On Jan. 6 this year, just a week before the Commerce Department formally eased those restrictions, Trump bought up to $1 million in company shares, the paper said.

In response to questions about the article, the White House told the newspaper in a statement that the president “does not choose or negotiate individual stocks” and that his portfolio “is managed by independent financial managers”.

Trump’s stock investments since returning to power in January 2025 have drawn criticism from Democrats and various groups over the possible conflicts between his financial interests and his administration’s decisions.

Meanwhile, Nvidia, the world’s biggest chip designer by revenue, is drawing intense scrutiny after Jensen Huang stepped down last week as chairman of the company following the revelation of his relationship with a woman believed to have worked with Chinese intelligence services.

With information from EFE.-