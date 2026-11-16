The Social Security Administration (SSA) is scheduled to make a payment this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. The date applies to the group born between the 11th and 20th under the schedule that organizes deposits by birth date.

The official 2026 calendar assigns that group the third Wednesday of each month. However, there are exceptions for people who started receiving benefits before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Who will be paid Wednesday, Nov. 18

The date applies to retirement, disability and survivors beneficiaries included in the birth-date payment schedule whose reference day falls between the 11th and the 20th, inclusive.

To determine the group, what matters is the birth date of the person whose work record produces the benefit. When someone receives benefits based on a spouse’s work, for example, the SSA uses that worker’s birthday to determine when the payment is due.

That is why, in benefits derived from another person’s record , the recipient’s birth date does not necessarily determine the deposit date.

Which beneficiaries follow a different schedule?

The schedule sets apart people who were already receiving Social Security before May 1997 and those who get both Social Security and SSI. For those groups, it sets Social Security payments for the 3rd of the month and SSI payments for the 1st, with any adjustments for weekends or holidays.

What to do if the payment does not arrive on time

The SSA says in its calendar that if the payment is not received on the expected date, recipients should allow three additional days for mail delivery before contacting the agency. That guidance appears at the bottom of the official schedule.