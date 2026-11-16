Customers at Bank of America, Chase, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo, along with users of the payment service Zelle, reported trouble getting into their accounts online Monday. The reports came from the outage-tracking website Downdetector.

At Chase, some customers who tried to sign in got a message saying some services were unavailable. The message said the bank was working on the problem and asked customers to try again later.

It was not immediately clear what caused the disruption, how many customers were affected or when it began.

Are all banks down, or just Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo?

No. The reports involve a specific group of large banks, not the whole banking system. Besides Bank of America, Chase, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo, Downdetector users also listed U.S. Bank as down or not working properly.

Downdetector’s listings are based on reports from users. They don’t confirm an outage on their own, and they don’t show its cause.

So far, the reports point to problems with online account access.

Is the Bank of America, Chase and Zelle outage linked to Microsoft?

There’s no indication so far that the two are connected. The bank and Zelle reports come days after a separate, hours-long Microsoft outage that started Friday.

That disruption affected Outlook, Teams and the AI assistant Copilot.

This is a developing story.