En esta noticia What Is the Purpose of the China-U.S.-Russia Meeting?

China confirmed Monday that presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin will meet next Thursday in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the APEC leaders’ summit, with nuclear arms control as one of the main topics.

The Asian country’s foreign ministry confirmed the trilateral meeting in a brief statement, after the Kremlin said last week that the three powers had agreed to the encounter.

What Is the Purpose of the China-U.S.-Russia Meeting?

The White House had previously said the talks would focus on reducing nuclear arsenals, though it tempered expectations for any immediate results.

“We do not expect to reach any agreement. This is a first conversation, a first introduction to reduce the number of nuclear weapons,” a U.S. official said during a call with reporters.

For his part, Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin’s foreign policy adviser, said Moscow and Washington attach great importance to the meeting and expressed confidence that it would have a “therapeutic effect on the international situation.”

The meeting will bring together the leaders of three nuclear powers amid the wars in Ukraine and in Iran.

The U.S. president also plans to meet with Xi in a bilateral meeting at a time of relative trade calm, after extending the tariff truce until January 2027 between Washington and Beijing.

The APEC summit will be held Nov. 18 and 19 in Shenzhen, a city in southeastern China that will host the leaders of the forum’s 21 economies.

Source: EFE.