Soaking sweat-smelling clothes in white vinegar for a certain number of minutes can help reduce unpleasant odors that linger in the fibers even after washing.

How long to leave sweat-soaked clothes in white vinegar

The University of Kentucky Extension says: “Soak the garment in four parts cold water and one part vinegar for 30 minutes”. After that, it recommends rinsing the clothes and washing them as usual with a laundry detergent.

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI), meanwhile, says vinegar can be useful for counteracting some effects of washing with hard water and eliminating certain unpleasant odors.

How to do it

The process is as follows:

Place four parts of cold water in a container. Add one part white vinegar. Place the garment in the mixture and make sure the sweat-stained area is submerged. Let it sit for 30 minutes. Rinse with clean water. Wash with detergent, following the label instructions.

Why vinegar helps remove sweat odor

The explanation lies in the chemical composition of vinegar. Its main active ingredient is acetic acid (CH₃COOH), a weak organic acid that gives it its characteristic acidic pH.

Household white vinegar usually contains about 5% acetic acid and 95% water. That composition allows it to act on certain residue that remains stuck to fabrics.

Sweat, meanwhile, is made up of water, mineral salts, urea, and other substances that come into contact with sebum and microorganisms naturally present on the skin. When these components transfer to clothing, bacteria can transform some of their residue and produce volatile compounds responsible for the bad smell.