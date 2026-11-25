In the United States, auto maintenance experts warn that rubbing car headlights with baking soda does not restore the protective coating that prevents plastic from breaking down under ultraviolet (UV) rays.

The first step is to figure out what is causing the cloudiness. If they only have dust, grease or built-up dirt, it is enough to wash them with water, car soap and a soft microfiber cloth. If they are yellowed from wear on the material, they need a specific treatment.

What Is Baking Soda Used for on Car Headlights?

Baking soda often appears in home-cleaning tips because of its ability to help remove certain residues. However, that does not mean it is suitable for restoring vehicle headlights.

The main problem is that it has abrasive properties. When rubbed against plastic lenses, it can wear down or affect their surface, especially if the original coating is already damaged.

It also does not restore UV protection. That is why, even if the headlights look clearer after cleaning, baking soda does not fix the cause of the yellowing.

How Can You Clean Cloudy Headlights Without Damaging Them?

AAA (American Automobile Association) recommends starting with a simple cleaning before turning to stronger treatments. To do it at home, you only need a few items:

Water and car wash soap.

A clean microfiber cloth.

Water for rinsing.

A second cloth for drying.

Gently wash the surface, remove all dirt and let it dry. If the headlights are still yellow or foggy after that, the problem is probably not dirt but plastic wear.

In that case, AAA recommends using a specific headlight restoration kit that includes a UV-protection product.

The group says home remedies do not replace the original protective coating on the lenses . In a Oct. 20, 2026, post, it warns: “Baking soda is abrasive”.

Why Do Headlights Turn Yellow?

Most modern headlights have polycarbonate plastic lenses. Even though they have a protective layer, sun exposure, rain and other environmental factors can wear it down over time.

A Mazda bulletin published a few years ago also explains that degradation of the original coating leaves the polycarbonate exposed, which can turn yellow and cloudy quickly.

The manufacturer describes it this way: “Quickly yellows and turns cloudy” .

The damage is not just cosmetic. A AAA study published in 2018 found that cloudy headlights may produce just 20% of the light emitted by new headlights.

How Can You Keep Headlights from Going Cloudy Again?

To keep your car’s lights in good shape, it helps to build in a few habits: