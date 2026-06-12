Ciudad Juárez, Tijuana, and Mexicali are the first cities to implement a measure that directly affects citizens who have delayed the renewal of their passports, a procedure that thousands of travelers often put off until the last minute.

There will be no grace period for those who are detected with expired documentation when entering the country.

Which border cities will restrict access to foreigners without a passport renewal

The measure applies simultaneously in the three municipalities with the highest migratory flow in the north of the country. These are entry points that together receive millions of people a year, both tourists and residents who cross daily for work, family, or business reasons.

The restriction does not distinguish nationality: any citizen will be prevented from entering if they carry a passport whose expiration date has passed.

This includes frequent visitors with residences in border areas who historically enjoyed more flexible criteria in checks.

What restrictions does Tijuana have for crossing the border

Any Mexican citizen who leaves the country through any border point must carry a valid Mexican passport. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) is the only institution authorized to issue it. An expired passport prevents boarding or crossing.

Border Crossing Card (BCC), also known as a laser visa

For Mexican citizens who want to cross into the U.S. by land border without a full passport, the BCC allows access within a limited 25-mile zone in California.

However, to leave Mexico at this point, valid identification must also be carried. For travel to the interior of the U.S. or by air, a passport + B1/B2 visa is required.

The Cross Border Xpress (CBX) pedestrian bridge that connects Tijuana airport with San Diego requires: a valid Mexican passport, a valid U.S. visa, a boarding pass, and a CBX ticket (valid for 1 year from purchase).

If the stay in the U.S. exceeds 30 days or the trip goes more than 40 km inland, an I-94 permit issued by U.S. immigration authorities is also required.

What Mexicali requires

Main international exit points:

Mexicali I Port of Entry (Downtown - Calexico West)

Mexicali II Port of Entry (Calexico East).

As in Tijuana, Mexican citizens must present a valid passport to leave the country. The INM immigration authority verifies the documents at the inspection checkpoints.

What the digital Multiple Migration Form (FMMd) is

Foreigners entering or leaving through the northern land border must process the Multiple Migration Form (FMM), available in electronic format. INM has implemented the FMMd (electronic), applicable exclusively to land crossings through Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas.

Upon departure, the foreigner must keep and hand over the corresponding departure record slip with the immigration entry stamp.

The BCC (Mexicali-Calexico border zone) allows access within a 25-mile radius in California and must always be used at land crossings.

To enter areas outside that perimeter, a passport + B1/B2 visa is required.

What are the requirements in Ciudad Juárez

Main international exit points:

Paso del Norte / Santa Fe Bridge (toward El Paso, Texas).

Lerdo - Stanton Bridge.

Zaragoza - Ysleta Bridge.

Libre Comercio Bridge.

Current restrictions and requirements to leave Mexico

1. Valid passport

A fundamental requirement for any Mexican citizen crossing into the U.S. through any checkpoint in Ciudad Juárez. U.S. agencies and CBP (Customs and Border Protection) authorities verify the documents at the checkpoints.

2. FMMd

Applies to foreigners in transit through Ciudad Juárez who enter or leave Mexico by land, in accordance with the INM program for the northern border (states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Sonora, and Baja California).

3. BCC card (Ciudad Juárez - El Paso border zone)

Valid for the border zone up to 25 miles in Texas and New Mexico. For trips beyond that perimeter, a passport + B1/B2 visa is required.